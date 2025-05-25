Bubic did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Bubic allowed a run in the first inning but rebounded with six scoreless frames, matching a season high with nine punchouts. The southpaw has been outstanding in May, posting four quality starts in five outings while yielding just two runs over 32.1 innings. He'll carry a stellar 1.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 70:20 K:BB across 68.1 innings into a home matchup with the Tigers next weekend.