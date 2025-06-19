Bubic (6-4) earned the win against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Bubic generated 19 swinging strikes but also gave up a season-high nine hits while surpassing 100 pitches in a start for the first time this year. After allowing just three earned runs during a stretch of five straight quality starts from May 8 to June 1, the southpaw has now yielded eight earned runs over 9.2 innings in his past two outings. Still, he boasts an impressive 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 88:27 K:BB across 85 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Rays next week.