Wright has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to right shoulder fatigue.

It's not altogether surprising given that Wright is coming back from major shoulder surgery, but it's certainly a less than desirable development. The expectation is for Wright to be skipped for 1-to-2 starts before resuming his rehab assignment, but that will depend on how he recovers. Wright has made two rehab starts with Northwest Arkansas, allowing six runs (five earned) with a 5:3 K:BB over six innings.