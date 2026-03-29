Erceg converted a save in Sunday's 4-1 win over Atlanta, striking out one batter while allowing a base hit over a scoreless inning. inducing a game-ending double play ball.

Erceg was pitching on back-to-back days, but threw only 12 pitches on Saturday. Teammate Carlos Estevez blew the save Saturday in spectacular fashion and was unavailable to pitch due to an ankle injury, but he had diminished velocity throughout the spring, and manager Matt Quatraro suggested prior to Sunday's game that Estevez might be on shaky ground as the team's closer. After delivering a relatively stress-free save chance that culminated in a game-ending double play, Erceg is worthy of rostering on speculation in the event he ends up displacing the struggling Estevez in the ninth inning on a more permanent basis.