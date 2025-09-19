The Royals placed Erceg on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right shoulder impingement.

The move essentially ends Erceg's season, as the Royals haven't officially been eliminated from playoff contention but remain seven games out from the final wild card spot with nine games to play. The 30-year-old has a 2.64 ERA and a 48:18 K:BB in 61.1 innings this season. He's tallied an 8-4 record with 23 holds as well. Steven Cruz (shoulder) was activated from the IL in a corresponding move.