Erceg (back) threw live batting practice Friday and is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Erceg was placed on the injured list May 30, retroactive to May 27, making him eligible to return June 12 against the Yankees. Prior to hitting the shelf, the 30-year-old was in the midst of a strong season, recording a 1.96 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with 13 holds over 23 innings. Barring any setbacks during his rehab assignment, the right-hander should return to his setup role with the Royals in the near future.