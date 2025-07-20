Erceg (4-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks in an inning of relief as the Royals fell 3-1 to the Marlins. He struck out one.

Called in for the bottom of the eighth inning after Kansas City had tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the frame, Erceg handed the lead right back to Miami, although his line was somewhat misleading -- two of the walks he issued were intentional, and he threw 11 of 18 pitches for strikes. Carlos Estevez has blown three straight save chances, so the door could be open a crack for Erceg to work his way into the ninth-inning mix, but this performance won't encourage manager Matt Quatraro to switch things up. Through nine appearances in July, Erceg carries a 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over nine innings.