Erceg (shoulder) is throwing off the mound in Royals camp, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Erceg's 2025 season ended in mid-September due to a right shoulder impingement, but he doesn't seem to have any restrictions in the early stages of spring training. The reliever collected a 2.64 ERA and 22 holds last season but saw his strikeout rate go from 28.5 percent to 19.3 percent year-over-year. As long as he's healthy, Erceg should produce more swing and miss in 2026 and will serve as a setup man ahead of closer Carlos Estevez.