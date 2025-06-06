Garcia went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored in a 7-5 win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Garcia rattled off a 14-game hitting streak from May 14-30, but a thumb issue has hampered him slightly to begin June. The utility player went 0-for-5 in the day game, but he was a big performer in the nightcap while snagging a rare start in center field rather than at his usual third base. For the season, he's hitting .311 with an .852 OPS, five home runs, 13 steals on 20 attempts, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples over 61 contests. Power isn't a huge part of his game, but he can still make an impact with speed and by getting on base at a high rate.