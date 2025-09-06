Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday in a 2-1 win against the Twins.

Garcia smacked homer No. 16 on the year, and he registered his first hits of the month of September. While the speedy infielder had been more of a steals specialist for fantasy managers in past seasons, he's bloomed into a five-category contributor in 2025. Through 577 plate appearances, Garcia is slashing .294/.357/.472 with 55 extra-base hits, 66 RBI, 66 runs scored and 22 stolen bases.