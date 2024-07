Garcia went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 10-1 win over Colorado.

Garcia hit leadoff in each of his previous 11 starts but was bumped down to eighth in the batting order Sunday. Despite the change, Garcia still was productive, hitting his first home run since May 17 with a three-run blast off Tanner Gordon in the first inning. On the year, Garcia is slashing .230/.283/.347 with six home runs and a 15.8 percent K rate.