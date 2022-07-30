Garcia went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.
Making his second straight start, Garcia racked up the first hits of his big-league career. The 22-year-old might head back to the minors when Bobby Witt (hamstring) gets healthy, but given how little Nicky Lopez has contributed this season, Kansas City could instead elect to keep Garcia around and get a better look at him in the second half. His .291/.369/.409 slash line through 78 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas this year comes with 27 steals in 30 attempts, but Garcia's also shown some developing gap power with 24 doubles.