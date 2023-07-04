Garcia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss to Minnesota on Monday.
Garcia batted out of the leadoff spot for the third straight game and made his presence felt immediately, launching a homer off Joe Ryan to begin the contest. The talented rookie went on to reach base three more times and finished with his fourth straight multi-hit performance. Over that stretch, Garcia has gone a scorching 11-for-15 with four runs, three RBI, two steals and just one strikeout.
