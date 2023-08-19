Garcia's recent absences have been due to costochondritis, an inflammation near his ribs, though the issue isn't believed to be serious, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Garcia missed a pair of games last weekend with a vaguely defined upper-body injury, and he's been absent for the first two games of this weekend's series at Wrigley Field for the same reason. The rookie infielder is feeling better and was reportedly available off the bench Saturday, per Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star, but he didn't wind up getting into the game in a 6-4 loss.