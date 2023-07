Garcia went 2-for-4 with one double and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-10 victory over Detroit.

Garcia broke out of a small slump Tuesday, tallying a pair of hits after entering the contest 3-for-26 (.115) in his last seven outings. Among the pair of hits was a two-RBI double off Beau Brieske in the sixth. With four RBI on the day, Garcia set a career high in the category.