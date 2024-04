Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, walk and three RBI en route to a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Garcia hit a two-run double in the second inning to put Kansas City ahead 3-0, and he later added some insurance in the fourth with an RBI triple. The hard-hitting 24-year-old has offered plenty of production as the Royals' leadoff man to begin the season, and hitting in front of Bobby Witt only increases Garcia's fantasy value.