Royals' Maikel Garcia: Getting Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Garcia started the previous 30 games and will receive a day to reset while in the midst of a 4-for-24 slump. Nick Loftin will fill in at the hot corner and bat eighth versus Arizona righty Anthony DeSclafani.
More News
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Sparks offense in win•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Three more hits Friday•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Big performance in nightcap•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Back in Kansas City lineup•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Battling thumb issue•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Extends hitting streak to 13 games•