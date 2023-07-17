Garcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Garcia will take a seat for the first time since June 14, breaking a streak of 26 consecutive starts. The move to the bench comes after Garcia had fallen into a bit of a slump at the dish of late, as he's gone 3-for-26 over his last seven starts. Nicky Lopez will spell him at third base Monday.