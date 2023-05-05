Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Orioles.

Garcia has started three straight games at third base after he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. So far, he's provided the Royals with something they've been lacking: reliable hitting. The infielder has gone 5-for-12 with two RBI and two runs scored. He's recorded 30-plus steals across all levels in each of the last two years, so Garcia's best path to fantasy relevance is on the basepaths. He should get a shot to play regularly while Nicky Lopez recovers from appendicitis.