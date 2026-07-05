Royals' Maikel Garcia: Not swinging yet

Garcia (hand) is rehabbing in Kansas City but has yet to resume swinging and will be re-evaluated during the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Garcia hit the shelf June 23 due to a nagging muscle strain in his left hand that requires extended rest to heal. The extent of his current rehab regimen remains unclear, though he has yet to resume swinging a bat, and a clearer picture of the third baseman's timeline is likely to come following his re-evaluation over the All-Star break. Before landing on the injured list, Garcia slashed .261/.320/.373 with 22 extra-base hits (three homers), 30 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases across 69 games.