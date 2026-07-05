Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Royals' Maikel Garcia: Not swinging yet

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Garcia (hand) is rehabbing in Kansas City but has yet to resume swinging and will be re-evaluated during the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Garcia hit the shelf June 23 due to a nagging muscle strain in his left hand that requires extended rest to heal. The extent of his current rehab regimen remains unclear, though he has yet to resume swinging a bat, and a clearer picture of the third baseman's timeline is likely to come following his re-evaluation over the All-Star break. Before landing on the injured list, Garcia slashed .261/.320/.373 with 22 extra-base hits (three homers), 30 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases across 69 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!