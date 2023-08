Garcia went 1-for-5 with one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies.

Garcia also struck out three times in the contest. He's on a nine-game hitting streak, going 12-for-37 (.324) in that span while racking up three steals, eight RBI and seven runs scored out of the leadoff spot. The infielder has a .281/.325/.387 slash line with 17 thefts, four home runs, 37 RBI and 35 runs scored through 78 contests overall.