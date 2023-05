Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and a stolen base Wednesday in a loss to the Tigers.

Garcia reached base three times in the contest, adding a hit-by-pitch to his pair of base knocks. The rookie finished with his second straight multi-hit contest and his sixth such performance through 19 games this season. Garcia has provided steady production since being called up in early May, slashing .279/.346/.368 with six doubles, nine RBI, six runs and four stolen bases over 78 plate appearances.