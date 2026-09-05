Garcia (hamstring) is running at 80 percent while participating in baseball activities, per MLB.com.

Garcia hit the injured list Aug. 21 due to a left hamstring strain just four games after returning from a muscle strain in his left hand. The third baseman's progress in rehab is a positive sign and keeps a return before the end of the regular season on the table, though the Royals may ultimately err on the side of caution with the team far from playoff contention. In 73 games, Garcia is slashing .269/.324/.385 with three homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs and five stolen bases.