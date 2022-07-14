The Royals recalled Garcia from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday.
Garcia was one of several minor leaguers called up in advance of Thursday's series opener in Toronto after the Royals placed 10 players on the 26-man active roster on the restricted list in corresponding moves. With those 10 players unavailable for the entire four-game set in Canada due to their vaccination statuses, Garcia should get the chance to make his MLB debut this weekend, but he won't be included in Thursday's lineup. The 22-year-old infielder has slashed .287/.365/.397 with three home runs and 27 stolen bases across 351 plate appearances at the Double-A level this season.