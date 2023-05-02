Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Omaha by the Royals on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Garcia hasn't hit much at Omaha this season, sporting a .242/.348/.347 slash line with one home run and four stolen bases. He's one of the Royals' best prospects, though, having put up a .285/.359/.427 line with 11 homers and 39 steals between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha in 2022. Shortstop is Garcia's customary position, but he's mostly played third base of late for Omaha, which is notable since there's a clear opening there with the big club. He could play regularly and is worth a roster spot in deeper leagues for his speed alone.