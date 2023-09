Garcia went 3-for-4 with one double, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 victory over the White Sox.

Garcia extended his current hit streak to five games with his Labor Day effort. The Royals rookie has cemented himself as the everyday third baseman and leadoff hitter while displaying his contact and speed skills. Entering Monday's day, Garcia had slashed .272/.324/.326 with 11 RBI and five steals over the previous 30 days.