Garcia went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs, an RBI and three stolen bases in Thursday's 6-5 win against Tampa Bay.

Garcia reached three times and took full advantage on the basepaths, swiping multiple bags for the first time as a big-leaguer. His speed was critical in creating the game-winning run, as he stole second and third after walking to lead off the ninth and came home to score on an infield single. Garcia's acumen as a base-stealer is easy to see -- he went 39-for-47 on theft attempts in the minors last year and is a perfect 10-for-10 in the majors this season. He's been swinging a hot bat of late, going 17-for-47 (.362) with a home run, four RBI, nine runs and five steals over his past 12 games.