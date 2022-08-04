Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.
Garcia didn't start either of the last two games and will head back to the minors as part of a move after Nate Eaton's contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. Over seven games in the majors this year, Garcia has hit .350 with a double, two RBI and a run.
