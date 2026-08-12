Royals' Maikel Garcia: Set to begin rehab assignment

Garcia (hand) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.

Garcia has been on the injured list since June 22 with a strained muscle in his left hand, and he suffered a setback in a rehab appearance with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 28. Manager Matt Quatraro said Sunday that the 26-year-old was on track to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, and he now appears to be on track to do exactly that. Garcia hasn't been able to replicate his success from a breakout 2025 campaign, but he still owns a respectable .261 average with three home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored and five stolen bases over 69 contests with the Royals this season.