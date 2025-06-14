Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-4 loss to the A's.

The 25-year-old infielder continues marching toward a breakout campaign. Garcia has slowed down a bit in June, but over his last 26 games he's slashing .340/.393/.526 with three homers, four steals, 14 runs, 14 RBI and a 12.1 percent strikeout rate -- an improvement of more than 10 points on his 2023 mark.