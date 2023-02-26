Garcia will get some reps at third base during spring games, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Matt Quatraro said giving Garcia a look at the hot corner "doesn't hurt because you don't know what's going to happen during the year. Hopefully he forces us to bring him to the big leagues or make the team, and you can't be picky about where you play." Garcia was a solid contact hitter in limited time in the majors last season, batting .318 with two RBI, a double and a run scored over 23 plate appearances, He also slashed a combined .285/.359/.427 line over 118 games between Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas while adding 11 home runs, 39 stolen bases, 61 RBI and 104 runs scored. He may not break camp with the Royals, but Garcia profiles well to eventually take a run at the utility infield job that Nicky Lopez will likely occupy to begin the year.