Garcia (ribs) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the A's.
Garcia worked as a reserve for a couple days after leaving Friday's contest with a rib issue, but he pinch hit Sunday and has been deemed ready to play a full nine innings. As he has done regularly of late, he will man the hot corner and hit leadoff Monday night.
