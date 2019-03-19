Royals' Martin Maldonado: Back in action
Maldonado (calf) is starting at catcher and hitting eighth Tuesday against the Cubs.
As expected, Maldonado is back in action after missing Sunday's game with a bruised calf. The veteran remains on track to open the season as the Royals' primary catcher.
