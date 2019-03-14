Royals' Martin Maldonado: Eased in on MiLB side
Maldonado will play in minor-league games Thursday and Saturday before potentially getting into big-league spring games for the Royals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He has not made his Cactus League debut on the big-league side since signing with the Royals, but there has been nothing to suggest he won't be ready to go for the start of the season.
