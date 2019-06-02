Maldonado (forearm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Maldonado was forced to exit Saturday's 6-2 loss early due to forearm tightness, resulting in backup Cam Gallagher entering the contest in his stead. Gallagher will pick up a start behind the dish Sunday, but Maldonado downplayed the injury and said he expects to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox coming off a team off day, per Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. With a meager .211/.309/.289 slash line over 163 plate appearances this season, Maldonado brings most of his value to the Royals on the defensive end.