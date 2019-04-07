Royals' Martin Maldonado: Receives day off
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star
Maldonado is getting his first day off of the season after starting behind the plate in each of the Royals' first seven games. Cam Gallagher will fill in for Maldonado at catcher in the series finale, working in a battery with starting pitcher Brad Keller.
