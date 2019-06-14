Royals' Martin Maldonado: Resting Friday
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado started the last four games behind the plate but will sit for Friday's series opener in Minnesota. Cam Gallagher will catch for Brad Keller and bat eighth in his absence.
