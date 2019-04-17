Royals' Martin Maldonado: Returns to lineup
Maldonado (illness) is starting at catcher and hitting eighth Wednesday against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Maldonado is feeling better after missing Tuesday's game due to an illness. The backstop is hitting just .195/.298/.268 through 13 games this season.
