Royals' Martin Maldonado: Returns to starting nine
Maldonado (forearm) is catching and batting eighth Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Maldonado was held out of Sunday's series finale against the Rangers due to forearm tightness, but he's right back in the mix following a scheduled off day. He's 8-for-25 with a homer and four RBI over his last 10 games at the plate.
