Royals' Martin Maldonado: Ropes three hits
Maldonado went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Twins.
It was a rare offensive outburst for Maldonado as he has just one other three-hit game this season and hadn't scored multiple runs in one outing since August of last season. The 32-year-old catcher's OPS still sits at a lackluster .575 with just nine extra-base hits across 197 plate appearances.
