Royals' Martin Maldonado: Scratched with Illness
Maldonado was feeling sick pregame which caused him to be scratched from the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Maldonado was scheduled for an off day Wednesday, but will now likely play the final game of the series. Cam Gallagher will start Tuesday and bat eighth.
More News
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Resting in series finale•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Receives day off•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Handling full-time duty at catcher•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...