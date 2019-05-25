Royals' Martin Maldonado: Sits for night game
Maldonado will sit for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Maldonado went 0-for-3 at the plate in the afternoon game. He'll unsurprisingly not be asked to catch two games in one day, with Cam Gallagher getting the call in his absence.
