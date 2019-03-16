Royals' Martin Maldonado: Spring debut coming Tuesday
Manager Ned Yost said Maldonado would make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Cubs, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
A late arrival to spring training after waiting until last weekend to sign with Kansas City, Maldonado is being eased into action with the big club. Since reporting to camp, Maldonado has caught in two minor-league games, with his most recent appearance coming Saturday. Maldonado is on track to serve as the Royals' primary catcher this season, though his workload could be monitored more carefully in the first few weeks of the campaign.
More News
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Eased in on MiLB side•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Catches on with Kansas City•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench for Game 3 of ALCS•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Hits bench for Game 3•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench Sunday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sitting for nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...