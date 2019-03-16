Manager Ned Yost said Maldonado would make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Cubs, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

A late arrival to spring training after waiting until last weekend to sign with Kansas City, Maldonado is being eased into action with the big club. Since reporting to camp, Maldonado has caught in two minor-league games, with his most recent appearance coming Saturday. Maldonado is on track to serve as the Royals' primary catcher this season, though his workload could be monitored more carefully in the first few weeks of the campaign.