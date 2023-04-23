Duffy went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, one RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-8 win over the Angels.

Duffy continues to make the most of limited playing time -- this was his third multi-hit effort of the season. The infielder has gone 6-for-15 (.400) over his last five games. For the season, he owns a .394/.412/.545 slash line with a home run, four RBI, four runs scored and a 1:6 BB:K across 34 plate appearances. Duffy's been used more as a reserve than a platoon option, starting five times against southpaws and four times against righties. With Michael Massey, Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier all scuffling, it's fair to say Duffy should probable see an uptick in playing time until his bat cools off.