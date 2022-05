Pratto (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Omaha. He'll bat second and play first base versus Triple-A Iowa.

Pratto saw just a minimum stint on the injured list. He'll look to build upon a solid start to the season that saw him slash .250/.323/.477 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases in his first 23 games.