Pratto (groin) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Omaha.

Pratto is recovered from the left groin strain that sent him to the injured list in late July and should be ready to return to the Royals' active roster by early next week, after a few tuneup games on the farm. The 24-year-old first baseman and corner outfielder has mostly disappointed this season, slashing just .238/.324/.376 with seven homers and 31 RBI across 299 major-league plate appearances.