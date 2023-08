Pratto (groin/hip) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Omaha.

Pratto seems likely to return to the Royals' active major-league roster by early next week, assuming all goes well during his stint in the minors. The 24-year-old landed on the injured list July 28 with a left groin strain and encountered a bit of a hip issue last week, but he's ready now to get back into live games.