Pratto is hitting .438 with three home runs, seven strikeouts and three walks in 19 plate appearances this spring.

Pratto had a brutal 2019 season, so the fact that he is making noise in big-league camp as a 22-year-old is really encouraging, even in a small sample. He will likely open the year at High-A or Double-A, and it will be worth tracking his performance to see if this big spring was indeed a sign of things to come. Pratto is an excellent defensive first baseman, so if he hits enough, he could profile as the team's long-term starter there.