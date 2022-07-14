The Royals recalled Pratto from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. He'll start at first base and bat sixth in the Royals' series opener in Toronto.

Of the minor-league players that the Royals called up for their four-game series in Toronto after 10 players on the 26-man active roster were placed on the restricted list due to their vaccination statuses, Pratto is one of the more prominent names. The 24-year-old will reach the big leagues for the first time after he slashed .240/.374/.484 with 17 home runs and eight stolen bases across 337 plate appearances. With the Blue Jays set to bring four right-handed starting pitchers to the hill this weekend, the lefty-hitting Pratto should find himself in the lineup each time, but he may need a big series at the plate to ensure he sticks around with Kansas City following the All-Star break.