Pratto went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly and three strikeouts as the Royals split Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Pratto's two-run home during the sixth inning of Game 1 extended Kansas City's lead to 4-1, and he also delivered a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning of the nightcap to cut the deficit to one run. The 23-year-old was called up by the Royals in mid-July, and he has a .212/.316/.439 slash line with three home runs, eight RBI and six runs in his first 21 big-league games. However, he's also struck out 26 times in 79 plate appearances.